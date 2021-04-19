Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KOPN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 3,077,348 Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $8.24 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $752.19 Million. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.29% off its 52-week high of $13.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 95.87% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KOPN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kopin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Although KOPN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.61 on Monday, Apr 12 added 22.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOPN’s forecast low is $3.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -57.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kopin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +476.22% over the past 6 months, a 60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kopin Corporation will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Kopin Corporation earnings to increase by 85.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.99% of Kopin Corporation shares while 15.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.08%. There are 83 institutions holding the Kopin Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 5.53 Million KOPN shares worth $13.44 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 3.54 Million shares worth $8.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. With 2405553 shares estimated at $5.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $23.85 Million.