Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $15 per Share

In the latest trading session, 17,582,780 Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.99 changing hands around $5.76 or 0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14 Billion. KNL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1% off its 52-week high of $23.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.67, which suggests the recent value is62.29% up since then. When we look at Knoll, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 281.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Knoll, Inc. (KNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KNL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Knoll, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) trade information

Instantly KNL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.23 on Monday, Apr 19 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 550.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need a downside of -34.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KNL’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.75% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -34.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Knoll, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.51% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Knoll, Inc. will drop -95%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270.23 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Knoll, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $283.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $340Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Knoll, Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14% per year.

KNL Dividends

Knoll, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 28, 2021. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.99% per year.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.1% of Knoll, Inc. shares while 88.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.44%. There are 201 institutions holding the Knoll, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.11% of the shares, roughly 7.17 Million KNL shares worth $105.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 4.56 Million shares worth $66.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. With 2614612 shares estimated at $39.11 Million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 1.87 Million shares worth around $27.94 Million.