KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KBSF stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,264,319 KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at $0.26 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.44 Million. KBSF’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.14% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 50.52% up since then. When we look at KBS Fashion Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 519.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.6 Million.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Instantly KBSF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.35- on Monday, Apr 12 added 34.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15%. The 2021 estimates are for KBS Fashion Group Limited earnings to increase by 99.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.39% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares while 12.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.85%. There are 3 institutions holding the KBS Fashion Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 123.8 Thousand KBSF shares worth $363.97 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 1.31 Thousand shares worth $3.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.