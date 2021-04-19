JOB Stock Forecast 2021: GEE Group, Inc. Remains Hot with 6.7% Upside

In the last trading session, 6,580,331 GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.09 Million. JOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -336.84% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 70.18% up since then. When we look at GEE Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 375.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.1 Million.

Analysts gave the GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

Although JOB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.203 on Monday, Apr 12 added 52.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is -0.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 382.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOB’s forecast low is $2.75 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +382.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 382.46% for it to hit the projected low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GEE Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -43.52% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GEE Group, Inc. will rise +64.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -105.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for GEE Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 144.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.73% of GEE Group, Inc. shares while 13.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.22%. There are 17 institutions holding the GEE Group, Inc. stock share, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.88% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million JOB shares worth $1.39 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.22% or 392.34 Thousand shares worth $390.57 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 77600 shares estimated at $77.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 56.5 Thousand shares worth around $56.25 Thousand.