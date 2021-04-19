IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 6,801,899 IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.2. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.95 Million. ITP’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.31% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.16 Million.

Analysts gave the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ITP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

Although ITP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.620 on Monday, Apr 12 added 17.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 880.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITP’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +880.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 880.39% for it to hit the projected low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.8%. The 2021 estimates are for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. earnings to decrease by -307.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.77% of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. shares while 0.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.87%. There are 7 institutions holding the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 548.25 Thousand ITP shares worth $305.1 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 156.42 Thousand shares worth $87.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.