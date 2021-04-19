Is Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

Analysts gave the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZNGA as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zynga Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Although ZNGA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.89 on Monday, Apr 19 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZNGA’s forecast low is $9 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.18% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -14.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zynga Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.7% over the past 6 months, a 471.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zynga Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $686.23 Million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Zynga Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $689.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $424.88 Million and $518.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynga Inc. earnings to increase by 14.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.61% per year.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.59% of Zynga Inc. shares while 79.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.87%. There are 636 institutions holding the Zynga Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 93.42 Million ZNGA shares worth $922.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.4% or 80.33 Million shares worth $792.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 28963124 shares estimated at $285.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 24.3 Million shares worth around $239.83 Million.