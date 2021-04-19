Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,276,291 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.87 changed hands at $2.53 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67 Billion. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.82% off its 52-week high of $32.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.34, which suggests the last value was 64.42% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 445.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.56 Million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $20 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.25% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 52.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.