Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,276,291 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.87 changed hands at $2.53 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67 Billion. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.82% off its 52-week high of $32.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.34, which suggests the last value was 64.42% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 445.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.56 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $20 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.25% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 52.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.