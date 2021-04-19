Is Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,772,402 Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $476.99 Million. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.19% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 37.77% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.2 on Monday, Apr 12 added 14.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qudian Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.62% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qudian Inc. will rise +156.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1400% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.96 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $86.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $136.71 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.29% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.84% of Qudian Inc. shares while 29.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.27%. There are 103 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.88% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million QD shares worth $7.55 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.81% or 5.34 Million shares worth $7.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2452856 shares estimated at $4.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 1.66 Million shares worth around $3.34 Million.