Is Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,675,122 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.95 Million. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -356.52% off its 52-week high of $8.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 46.2% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 646.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.073 on Monday, Apr 12 added 11.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 668.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 141.62 days.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.4% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.14%. There are 18 institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 508.87 Thousand GHSI shares worth $1.27 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.3% or 72.4 Thousand shares worth $180.26 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 429116 shares estimated at $1.3 Million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 380.18 Thousand shares worth around $946.66 Thousand.