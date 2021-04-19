Is Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1,658,999 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.67 changing hands around -$1.44 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.52 Billion. CSIQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.93% off its 52-week high of $67.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.83, which suggests the recent value is62.9% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Although CSIQ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.34 on Monday, Apr 19 added 7.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSIQ’s forecast low is $46 with $63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.11% over the past 6 months, a 5.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will drop -77.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.05 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.37 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $825.63 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.68% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 48.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.96%. There are 283 institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 6.82 Million CSIQ shares worth $349.53 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 3.47 Million shares worth $177.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 2921451 shares estimated at $144.99 Million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $91.71 Million.