Investing in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock. PLBY Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6,955,502 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.4 changed hands at -$4.18 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29 Billion. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.59% off its 52-week high of $44.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 74.35% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.34 Million.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Although PLBY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $44.84 on Friday, Apr 16 added 14.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 1.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLBY’s forecast low is $22 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.71% for it to hit the projected low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PLBY Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 116.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.