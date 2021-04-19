Investing in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) Stock. NGA Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 799,103 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.37 changing hands around -$0.8 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $569.83 Million. NGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.3% off its 52-week high of $35.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the recent value is33.19% up since then. When we look at Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) trade information

Although NGA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.95 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 16.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. shares while 35.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.37%. There are 61 institutions holding the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.42% of the shares, roughly 2.56 Million NGA shares worth $45.57 Million.

Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.6% or 1.44 Million shares worth $25.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd. With 16632 shares estimated at $271.27 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Thousand shares worth around $39.12 Thousand.