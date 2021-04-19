Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock. YVR Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5,302,204 Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $2.71 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.33 Million. YVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.75% off its 52-week high of $7.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 53.14% up since then. When we look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YVR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.57- on Monday, Apr 12 added 24.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 951.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 97.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 711.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YVR’s forecast low is $22 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +711.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 711.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 62.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.15% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares while 4.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.24%. There are 10 institutions holding the Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock share, with J. Goldman & Co., L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 550Thousand YVR shares worth $858.06 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 23.41 Thousand shares worth $36.53 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.