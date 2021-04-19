Investing in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Stock. CGA Performance & Trends

Analysts gave the China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CGA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Green Agriculture, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need a downside of -58.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CGA’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -58.04% for it to hit the projected low.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.2%. The 2021 estimates are for China Green Agriculture, Inc. earnings to decrease by -811.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.5% per year.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.75% of China Green Agriculture, Inc. shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.05%. There are 12 institutions holding the China Green Agriculture, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 26.55 Thousand CGA shares worth $95.58 Thousand.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 13.17 Thousand shares worth $47.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.