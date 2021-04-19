Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,464,609 Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.3. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.14 Million. HUSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.43% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 86.51% up since then. When we look at Hudson Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 380.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.04 Million.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Instantly HUSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.66- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hudson Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.15% of Hudson Capital Inc. shares while 3.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.51%. There are 9 institutions holding the Hudson Capital Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 118.6 Thousand HUSN shares worth $429.33 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 57.99 Thousand shares worth $209.91 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.