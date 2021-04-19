Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3,441,715 Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.16 changing hands around -$38.81 or -0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.91 Billion. HAE’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.82% off its 52-week high of $142.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.48, which suggests the recent value is4.71% up since then. When we look at Haemonetics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 484.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HAE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Haemonetics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) trade information

Although HAE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $119.8 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 34.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAE’s forecast low is $140 with $185 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +136.69% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 79.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $223.92 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Haemonetics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $234.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $238.49 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Haemonetics Corporation earnings to increase by 42.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.6% of Haemonetics Corporation shares while 99.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.17%. There are 412 institutions holding the Haemonetics Corporation stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.09% of the shares, roughly 5.64 Million HAE shares worth $669.48 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 4.85 Million shares worth $576.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 3956417 shares estimated at $469.82 Million under it, the former controlled 7.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 3.76% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $227.14 Million.