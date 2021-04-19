Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FTFT stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 5,067,715 Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.75 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $244.82 Million. FTFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.07% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the last value was 76% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FTFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Although FTFT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.36- on Monday, Apr 12 added 30.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 281.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.3 with $14.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +281.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 281.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 94.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.62% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 3.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.03%. There are 12 institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.63% of the shares, roughly 971.53 Thousand FTFT shares worth $1.83 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 918.03 Thousand shares worth $1.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 51060 shares estimated at $316.57 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 28.67 Thousand shares worth around $153.64 Thousand.