Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,028,648 Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.01 Million. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.04% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 53.06% up since then. When we look at Farmmi, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Although FAMI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.1 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 533.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 266.66 days.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Farmmi, Inc. earnings to increase by 292.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.22% of Farmmi, Inc. shares while 2.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.42%. There are 4 institutions holding the Farmmi, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 715.4 Thousand FAMI shares worth $858.48 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 56.02 Thousand shares worth $67.23 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.