Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,280,525 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.61 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $283.99 Million. EQOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.58% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 32.85% up since then. When we look at Diginex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 466.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Diginex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQOS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diginex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Although EQOS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.00 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 41.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.53%, with the 5-day performance at -0.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 751.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 224.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $24.7 with $24.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +224.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 224.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Diginex Limited earnings to increase by 0.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.33% of Diginex Limited shares while 3.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.41%. There are 19 institutions holding the Diginex Limited stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.7% of the shares, roughly 635.95 Thousand EQOS shares worth $10.26 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 276.89 Thousand shares worth $4.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. With 2105859 shares estimated at $23.1 Million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 165.28 Thousand shares worth around $2.54 Million.