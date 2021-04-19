Could Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,532,755 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.8 Billion. ROOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.35% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.45, which suggests the last value was 5.94% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $9 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +170.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.3% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.71% of Root, Inc. shares while 85.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 157.91%. There are 93 institutions holding the Root, Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.52% of the shares, roughly 9.26 Million ROOT shares worth $145.46 Million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.52% or 9.26 Million shares worth $145.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1282058 shares estimated at $17.29 Million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 764.48 Thousand shares worth around $12.01 Million.