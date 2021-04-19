Could Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

Analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DQ as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $71.30 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DQ’s forecast low is $22.14 with $178 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +153.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -68.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +60.59% over the past 6 months, a 204.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp. will rise +164.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.97 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $296.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.83 Million and $133.52 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 122.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 315.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.93% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 66.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.19%. There are 260 institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 5.85 Million DQ shares worth $335.58 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.19% or 3.6 Million shares worth $206.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 3152956 shares estimated at $238.05 Million under it, the former controlled 4.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.66 Million shares worth around $125.49 Million.