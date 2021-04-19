Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5,710,900 Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.22 Million. CSCW’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.17% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 73.28% up since then. When we look at Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CSCW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Although CSCW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.546 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 24.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, meaning bulls need an upside of 10244.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSCW’s forecast low is $120 with $120 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10244.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.17% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares while 0.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.27%. There are 5 institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 70.09 Thousand CSCW shares worth $49.35 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 30.06 Thousand shares worth $21.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.