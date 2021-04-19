Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 8,714,999 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.62. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16 Billion. CDEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.33% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.261, which suggests the last value was 93.68% up since then. When we look at Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CDEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Although CDEV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.91- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 15.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.75%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDEV’s forecast low is $1 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -75.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.14 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $178.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192.77 Million and $83.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. earnings to increase by 105.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.7% of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares while 58.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.34%. There are 132 institutions holding the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 29.9% of the shares, roughly 83.46 Million CDEV shares worth $350.53 Million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.68% or 10.27 Million shares worth $15.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6185186 shares estimated at $25.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 5.07 Million shares worth around $7.6 Million.