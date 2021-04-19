Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,004,420 Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.36 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $396.19 Million. JG’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.38% off its 52-week high of $11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the last value was 58.33% up since then. When we look at Aurora Mobile Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Although JG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.04- on Monday, Apr 12 added 16.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 563.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 160.63 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aurora Mobile Limited earnings to decrease by -103.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares while 22.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.25%. There are 16 institutions holding the Aurora Mobile Limited stock share, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 10.98 Million JG shares worth $39.08 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 8Million shares worth $28.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 567252 shares estimated at $2.4 Million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 39.29 Thousand shares worth around $166.2 Thousand.