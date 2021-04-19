Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,447,338 Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.43 Million. AQMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.33% off its 52-week high of $8.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 87.82% up since then. When we look at Aqua Metals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AQMS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aqua Metals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.50- on Monday, Apr 12 added 10.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 140.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQMS’s forecast low is $7 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +156.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 124.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aqua Metals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +228.42% over the past 6 months, a -4.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aqua Metals, Inc. will rise +14.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1835.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22%. The 2021 estimates are for Aqua Metals, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35% per year.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.98% of Aqua Metals, Inc. shares while 18.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.79%. There are 49 institutions holding the Aqua Metals, Inc. stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 2.72 Million AQMS shares worth $8.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 2.33 Million shares worth $6.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1281050 shares estimated at $5.19 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $3.73 Million.