AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,073,130 AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.01 Million. ANPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.8% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 37% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.9 Million.

Analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ANPC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Although ANPC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.80- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 13.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 160% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANPC’s forecast low is $8 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +260% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60% for it to hit the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -140.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.84% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. shares while 1.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.91%. There are 7 institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.4% of the shares, roughly 116.63 Thousand ANPC shares worth $618.13 Thousand.

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 14.96 Thousand shares worth $79.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.