Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 136,000,000 Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.85 changing hands around $1.01 or 0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.63 Million. AMBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.61% off its 52-week high of $6.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the recent value is50.53% up since then. When we look at Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 795.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMBO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Instantly AMBO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 54.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.19 on Monday, Apr 19 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 616.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 587.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270, meaning bulls need an upside of 9373.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMBO’s forecast low is $270 with $270 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9373.68% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 9373.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 38.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.09%. There are 2 institutions holding the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 151.77 Thousand AMBO shares worth $329.35 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 101.66 Thousand shares worth $220.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.