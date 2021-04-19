Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,627,373 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.52 changed hands at -$0.99 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $782.5 Million. AGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.65% off its 52-week high of $18.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.79, which suggests the last value was 13.82% up since then. When we look at Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 197.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.86 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Altimeter Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Altimeter Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares while 24.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.88%. There are 28 institutions holding the Altimeter Growth Corp. stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million AGC shares worth $32.15 Million.

Clearlake Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5% or 2.5 Million shares worth $32.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.