111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $¥104.54 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,148,737 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.23 changed hands at $1.14 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01 Billion. YI’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.14% off its 52-week high of $45.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.2, which suggests the last value was 57.48% up since then. When we look at 111, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 676.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts gave the 111, Inc. (YI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 111, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Instantly YI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.63 on Friday, Apr 16 added 3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 589.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 460.78 days.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 111, Inc. earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of 111, Inc. shares while 10.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.67%. There are 34 institutions holding the 111, Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1Million YI shares worth $6.95 Million.

Totem Point Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 562.79 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. With 25473 shares estimated at $351.53 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24.8 Thousand shares worth around $342.2 Thousand.