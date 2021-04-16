In recent trading session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw 9,624,934 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.06 or 1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.58 Billion. That most recent trading price of AUY’s stock is at a discount of -46.86% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days AUY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 16 when the stock touched $4.84-1 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.44. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +97.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.63% for stock’s latest value.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $431.81 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $480.71 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7% while estimating it to be 12.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.04% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.04%

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 28 and April 28, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 491 institutions for Yamana Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AUY for having 116.63 Million shares of worth $665.97 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.76 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.52 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 48123693 shares of worth $208.86 Million or 4.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $205.07 Million in the company or a holder of 4.89% of company’s stock.