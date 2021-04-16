In last trading session, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw 2,168,654 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.81 trading at -$0.93 or -13.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $114.67 Million. That closing price of ZKIN’s stock is at a discount of -151.29% from its 52-week high price of $14.6 and is indicating a premium of 85.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.8%, in the last five days ZKIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $8.04-2 price level, adding 27.74% to its value on the day. ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 124.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.23% in past 5-day. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) showed a performance of -33.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZKIN for having 413.07 Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 48.23 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.92 Thousand.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14823 shares of worth $138.15 Thousand or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.12 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.78 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.