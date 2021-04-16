In last trading session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw 2,292,700 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.17 trading at $0.41 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48 Billion. That closing price of VLDR’s stock is at a discount of -146.77% from its 52-week high price of $32.5 and is indicating a premium of 23.23% from its 52-week low price of $10.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days VLDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $13.90- price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.88% in past 5-day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) showed a performance of -13.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.83 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +127.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.29% for stock’s current value.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.9 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.77 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -101.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%