In last trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) saw 2,078,585 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.28 trading at -$0.4 or -2.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64 Billion. That closing price of IPOE’s stock is at a discount of -73.59% from its 52-week high price of $28.26 and is indicating a premium of 36.3% from its 52-week low price of $10.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V that are currently holding shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at IPOE for having 4.73 Million shares of worth $58.88 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 3.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.54 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 113616 shares of worth $1.41 Million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 63.88 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $794.64 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.