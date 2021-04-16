In last trading session, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) saw 1,210,938 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.97 trading at -$0.1 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $270.94 Million. That closing price of PLX’s stock is at a discount of -17.59% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a premium of 60.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 476.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 844.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days PLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 15 when the stock touched $6.19-3 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.47% in past 5-day. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) showed a performance of 21.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 151.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +151.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 151.26% for stock’s current value.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +60.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -104.55% while that of industry is 7.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -120% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -3.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Burrage Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at PLX for having 2.47 Million shares of worth $8.97 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 488.63 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 Million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 133100 shares of worth $483.15 Thousand or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $243.21 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.