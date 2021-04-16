In last trading session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw 4,546,082 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.99 trading at $0.26 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.13 Billion. That closing price of PSFE’s stock is at a discount of -39.89% from its 52-week high price of $19.57 and is indicating a premium of 31.38% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days PSFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 15 when the stock touched $14.30- price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Paysafe Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.76% in past 5-day. Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) showed a performance of -15.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.06 Million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 142 institutions for Paysafe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at PSFE for having 317Thousand shares of worth $4.28 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 10.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.05 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 78303 shares of worth $1.06 Million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $796.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.