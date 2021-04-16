For Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.77 in the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.12%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 16 when the stock touched $260.53 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.46% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of 9.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.43 Million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $280.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $242.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $315. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +21.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.42% for stock’s latest value.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microsoft Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.95% while that of industry is 1.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.4% in the current quarter and calculating 21.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.03 Billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.01 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $35.02 Billion and $38.03 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.2% while estimating it to be 13.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.7%

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and April 27, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.86%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.66%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5213 institutions for Microsoft Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 614.1 Million shares of worth $136.59 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 515.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.66 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 213000000 shares of worth $47.39 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 151.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.7 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.