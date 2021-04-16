In last trading session, Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw 3,165,346 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.35 trading at -$0.25 or -2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08 Billion. That closing price of MILE’s stock is at a discount of -144.19% from its 52-week high price of $20.39 and is indicating a premium of 5.63% from its 52-week low price of $7.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Metromile, Inc. (MILE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 79.64% for stock’s current value.

Metromile, Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%