In last trading session, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw 13,244,645 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.74 trading at -$0.07 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.22 Billion. That closing price of M’s stock is at a discount of -33.21% from its 52-week high price of $22.3 and is indicating a premium of 72.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Macy’s, Inc. (M), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days M remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Apr 14 when the stock touched $17.36- price level, adding 3.57% to its value on the day. Macy’s, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.53% in past 5-day. Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) showed a performance of -19.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.77 Million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -21.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -67.74% for stock’s current value.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Macy’s, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +173.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -132.13% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.4% in the current quarter and calculating 72.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.24 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.45 Billion in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021. Company posted $3.01 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -836.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.82%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 515 institutions for Macy’s, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at M for having 45.72 Million shares of worth $514.35 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 31.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.98 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AMG Yacktman Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19220480 shares of worth $311.18 Million or 6.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $155.25 Million in the company or a holder of 4.43% of company’s stock.