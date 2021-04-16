In last trading session, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw 7,621,685 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.33 trading at -$0.57 or -6.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06 Billion. That closing price of RMO’s stock is at a discount of -366.99% from its 52-week high price of $38.9 and is indicating a premium of 2.16% from its 52-week low price of $8.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.4%, in the last five days RMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $10.44- price level, adding 20.21% to its value on the day. Romeo Power, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.59% in past 5-day. Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) showed a performance of -40.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.18 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +260.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.57% for stock’s current value.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.5 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%