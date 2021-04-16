In recent trading session, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw 1,807,834 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $170.04 trading at $16.07 or 10.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.48 Billion. That most recent trading price of PPG’s stock is at a discount of 7.92% from its 52-week high price of $156.57 and is indicating a premium of 52.11% from its 52-week low price of $81.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.02 in the current quarter.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.44%, in the last five days PPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 16 when the stock touched $172.6 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. PPG Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.91% in past 5-day. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) showed a performance of 17.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.28 Million shares which calculate 3.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $162.05 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $139 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $185. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +8.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.25% for stock’s latest value.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PPG Industries, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.75% while that of industry is 16.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 104% in the current quarter and calculating 8.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.05 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.22 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $3.02 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.56%

PPG Dividends

PPG Industries, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 14 and July 19, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.4%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.63%.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1325 institutions for PPG Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PPG for having 22.13 Million shares of worth $3.19 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.33 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.79 Billion.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6751691 shares of worth $990.95 Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.66 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $960.24 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.