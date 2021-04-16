In recent trading session, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw 114,831 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $2 trading at -$0.64 or -24.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.23 Million. That most recent trading price of PHX’s stock is at a discount of -171.5% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a premium of 32% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -24.24%, in the last five days PHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 15 when the stock touched $2.84-2 price level, adding 29.61% to its value on the day. PHX Minerals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.66% in past 5-day. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) showed a performance of -34.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.63 Million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.7. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 85% for stock’s latest value.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PHX Minerals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20% while that of industry is 4.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -90.9% in the current quarter and calculating -98.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.53%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.65%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for PHX Minerals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PHX for having 2.61 Million shares of worth $6Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Trigran Investments Inc, which was holding about 2.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.43 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 293956 shares of worth $676.1 Thousand or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 223.32 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $513.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1% of company’s stock.