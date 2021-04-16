In last trading session, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 27,690,188 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.17 trading at -$0.18 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.97 Billion. That closing price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -90.97% from its 52-week high price of $28.97 and is indicating a premium of 4.35% from its 52-week low price of $14.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 63.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iQIYI, Inc. (IQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 09 when the stock touched $17.29- price level, adding 12.26% to its value on the day. iQIYI, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.01% in past 5-day. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of -39.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.94 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iQIYI, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -35.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -46.26% while that of industry is 15.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.5% in the current quarter and calculating 3.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.7% while estimating it to be 7.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.75%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 353 institutions for iQIYI, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 38.65 Million shares of worth $675.58 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 31.84 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $556.54 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3376673 shares of worth $73.78 Million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $73.58 Million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.