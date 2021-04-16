In last trading session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw 998,846 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.16 trading at -$0.76 or -7.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.5 Million. That closing price of AEI’s stock is at a discount of -221.94% from its 52-week high price of $29.49 and is indicating a premium of 49.78% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Alset EHome International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at AEI for having 22.25 Thousand shares of worth $133.07 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15207 shares of worth $175.94 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.13 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.