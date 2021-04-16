In last trading session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw 51,399,186 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.13 or 11.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.78 Million. That closing price of INPX’s stock is at a discount of -124.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.89 and is indicating a premium of 28.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.921. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inpixon (INPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 930132.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +930132.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 930132.6% for stock’s current value.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.92 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $11.24 Million and $15Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.1% while estimating it to be -69.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Inpixon that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at INPX for having 3Million shares of worth $3.06 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 920.58 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $938.99 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 341454 shares of worth $348.28 Thousand or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 232.2 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $294.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.