In last trading session, Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) saw 1,847,963 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.15 trading at -$0.42 or -3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $380.63 Million. That closing price of HOL’s stock is at a discount of -121.38% from its 52-week high price of $22.47 and is indicating a premium of 6.21% from its 52-week low price of $9.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.97%, in the last five days HOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the stock touched $11.04- price level, adding 8.06% to its value on the day. Holicity Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.62% in past 5-day. Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) showed a performance of -29.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Holicity Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HOL for having 1.33 Million shares of worth $13.49 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 1.17 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.87 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 276000 shares of worth $3.85 Million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 190.98 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.93 Million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.