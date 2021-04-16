In last trading session, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw 1,052,749 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.3 trading at -$0.12 or -8.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.53 Million. That closing price of LYL’s stock is at a discount of -280% from its 52-week high price of $4.94 and is indicating a premium of 34.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.853. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 335.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.45%, in the last five days LYL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 35.64% to its value on the day. Dragon Victory International Limited’s shares saw a change of -44.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.72% in past 5-day. Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) showed a performance of -34.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 447.24 Million shares which calculate 392.32 days to cover the short interests.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Dragon Victory International Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at LYL for having 54.69 Thousand shares of worth $127.97 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 47.93 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.15 Thousand.