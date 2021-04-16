In recent trading session, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw 3,095,387 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.88 trading at $0.08 or 0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $78.55 Billion. That most recent trading price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -50.39% from its 52-week high price of $69 and is indicating a premium of 9.74% from its 52-week low price of $41.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +35.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.26% for stock’s latest value.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%