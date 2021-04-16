In recent trading session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) saw 5,688,248 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.06 trading at -$0.74 or -5.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $994.21 Million. That most recent trading price of CLM’s stock is at a discount of -12.85% from its 52-week high price of $13.61 and is indicating a premium of 30.51% from its 52-week low price of $8.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.81%, in the last five days CLM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Apr 13 when the stock touched $13.73- price level, adding 11.73% to its value on the day. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.88% in past 5-day. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) showed a performance of -5.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and February 28, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 14.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 21.32%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Centaurus Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CLM for having 747.38 Thousand shares of worth $8.77 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 385.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.52 Million.