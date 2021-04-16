In last trading session, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw 6,914,455 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.01 or -0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $469.27 Million. That closing price of TXMD’s stock is at a discount of -127.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 29.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 346.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +643.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 147.93% for stock’s current value.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -27.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.06% while that of industry is 17.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.6% in the current quarter and calculating 47.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.43 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.33 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $12.25 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 66.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.6%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 211 institutions for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TXMD for having 21.42 Million shares of worth $25.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 18.87 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.83 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9011312 shares of worth $10.9 Million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.19 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.44 Million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.