In last trading session, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw 1,049,813 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at -$0.12 or -5.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $140.72 Million. That closing price of COMS’s stock is at a discount of -437.38% from its 52-week high price of $11.07 and is indicating a premium of 11.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $87Million and $869Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1885.1% while estimating it to be -42.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for COMSovereign Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at COMS for having 96Thousand shares of worth $256.32 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Diversified Trust Company, which was holding about 80.31 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $481.87 Thousand.